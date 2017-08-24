Azzip Player of the Week is North Posey's Alex Stewart

Week one of the high school football season is in the books and now so is week one of voting for the Azzip Player of the week.

It was mighty close, but you the viewers have spoken and it is North Posey's Alex Stewart who will take the crown this week.

Stewart had a phenomenal game last Friday helping the Vikings get the 41-6 victory over South Spencer.

Stewart Rushed for one 177 yards and scored two touchdowns.

He had thousands of votes this week and said seeing Viking Nation support him like that means so much!

