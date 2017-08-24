Developer for Hyatt Hotel says opening still on track despite empty work zone

We have an update on the incoming Hyatt Place Hotel in downtown Evansville.

Construction was supposed to start late this summer, but we stopped by the site at 2nd and Chestnut in Evansville and saw an empty work zone.

Joshua Armstrong with the Southwest Indiana Chamber of Commerce said he spoke to the developer.

We've learned they are going to install some storm-water capture systems in the parking area, and that took a bit of re-engineering work.

The new $18 million Hyatt Place Hotel is supposed to open in fall of 2018.

There is no word on whether the storm water capture system work will push the project back.

