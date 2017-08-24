City leaders purchase six new METS buses - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

City leaders purchase six new METS buses

Posted by Kenny Douglass, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(WFIE) (WFIE)
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

Upgrades are coming to Evansville's METS bus service.

We've learned city leaders purchased six new buses that will replace older buses currently in service.

Each bus cost around $440,000.

It could take more than a year to get all the new buses on the road.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly