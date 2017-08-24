Old bank could be demolished

An old bank on Evansville's west side is up for demolition unless an investor steps in to restore it.

The old Howell Mortgage Bank that sits off Broadway Avenue is empty right now.

Some city leaders want to see the property demolished, saying it's unsafe. Others want to see it saved for its historical context, comparing it to the Owen Block in Evansville.

City Building Commissioner Ron Beane said he's not taking sides but wants to see action soon.

The bank hasn't been occupied for several years. Beane said there are a lot of structural problems as well.

The building was listed in a tax sale, but as of now, no buyer has come forward.

