Vanderburgh Co. Council approves change in wheel surtax

Vanderburgh Co. Council approves change in wheel surtax

By Evan Gorman, Reporter
VANDERBURGH CO., IN (WFIE) -

Vanderburgh County roads will soon get some extra attention.

Money for road repairs will be coming from a bump in the county wheel surtax.

County Council voted 5-2 to approve changing the wheel surtax in Vanderburgh County. That change will increase the surtax wheel tax. It hasn't been changed since 1982.

Each person who registers their vehicle will pay a flat $20 fee. The money is restricted to be used only for road repairs.

It is expected to bring in about a $1-million more annually.

By improving county roads, it'll protect those who travel them.

