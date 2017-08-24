IL lawmakers running out of time for school funding plan

Lawmakers are running out of time.

They have five days left to override Governor Bruce Rauner's veto of the school funding plan.

On Thursday, negotiations continued on a possible solution to solve the state's school funding impasse.

Both sides of the aisle agree Illinois' current state funding formula is unfair, but they can't agree on how to fix it.

Madigan said if there is no compromise this week, he'll schedule a House override vote next week.

If no agreement is reached, the bill dies and schools are left without funding.

