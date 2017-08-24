IL lawmakers running out of time for school funding plan

Every year, the department raises money for Muscular Dystrophy.More >>
We have an update on the incoming Hyatt Place Hotel in downtown Evansville.More >>
Upgrades are coming to Evansville's METS bus service. We've learned city leaders purchased six new buses that will replace older buses currently in service.More >>
An old bank on Evansville's west side is up for demolition unless an investor steps in to restore it. The old Howell Mortgage Bank that sits off Broadway Avenue is empty right now.More >>
Vanderburgh County roads will soon get some extra attention. Money for road repairs will be coming from a bump in the county wheel surtax.More >>
"As soon as saw it my hair stood up. Because it was ... I've never seen anything like that before."More >>
Charleston's mayor confirmed Thursday afternoon that one person has died in a downtown Charleston restaurant shooting and hostage situation.More >>
One woman who claims to be the woman who stole several bottles of alcohol from a Shreveport liquor store has turned herself into police.More >>
The children’s parents were charged with felony child endangerment.More >>
A 15-month-old girl has died after being left in an SUV that was in the Mason Procter and Gamble parking lot on Wednesday, according to Warren County Coroner Dr. Russell Uptegrove.More >>
Brandon Council admitted to the FBI that he robbed the CresCom bank and shot the two employees multiple times, including an employee who was trying to hide under a desk. In an affidavit written by a special agent with the FBI, Council, 32, from Wilson, NC, confessed to the CresCom Bank robbery in Conway and told agents that “he was desperate, he needed money and that he knew that he was going to hurt somebody that day.”More >>
The U.S. National Hurricane Center says additional strengthening is expected and Harvey could become a hurricane on Friday.More >>
An Amarillo resident has been left with permanent eye damage after glancing at Monday's solar eclipse without proper eye protection.More >>
Cheerleading coaches and school administrators in a Colorado district have been placed on leave and Denver police are investigating amid series of videos that show high school cheerleaders screaming in pain while...More >>
