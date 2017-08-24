IN man receives city assistance after replacing mailbox nearly a - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

IN man receives city assistance after replacing mailbox nearly a dozen times

Posted by Eunice De La Torre, Digital Content Producer
POSEY CO., IN (WFIE) -

A man is getting some help from the city of Mt. Vernon after having to replace his mailbox almost a dozen times.

James Powers lives on the corner of Vista Drive and Lower New Harmony Road. 

Semi trucks heading to a roofing company have wiped out his mailbox several times. 

He said the police have been patrolling the area and are also ticketing the trucks.

He said on Wednesday, he caught a semi knocking it over and is making the driver pay for the damage. 

