IN man receives city assistance after replacing mailbox nearly a dozen times

A man is getting some help from the city of Mt. Vernon after having to replace his mailbox almost a dozen times.

James Powers lives on the corner of Vista Drive and Lower New Harmony Road.

Semi trucks heading to a roofing company have wiped out his mailbox several times.

He said the police have been patrolling the area and are also ticketing the trucks.

He said on Wednesday, he caught a semi knocking it over and is making the driver pay for the damage.

