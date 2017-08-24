New charges filed against couple accused of robbing, tying up wife's father

A man is getting some help from the city of Mt. Vernon after having to replace his mailbox almost a dozen times.More >>
There are new charges against two people arrested last week on kidnapping and robbery charges.More >>
Community members gathered Thursday morning at the second annual Rise For A Cause breakfast, to benefit Gilda's Club in Evansville. It was held at Atlas World Group.More >>
An Evansville man convicted of child molesting and child solicitation has been sentenced to 12 years in prison.More >>
They'll be open this weekend for the first time since they closed back in March, then open for good starting next week.More >>
"As soon as saw it my hair stood up. Because it was ... I've never seen anything like that before."More >>
Charleston's mayor confirmed Thursday afternoon that one person has died in a downtown Charleston restaurant shooting and hostage situation.More >>
Thomas was a favorite - and hilarious - guest on "Late Night With David Letterman," where he told the famous "Lone Ranger Story."More >>
The children’s parents were charged with felony child endangerment.More >>
The winning numbers were 06-07-16-23-26, with a Powerball number of 04.More >>
The U.S. National Hurricane Center says additional strengthening is expected and Harvey could become a hurricane on Friday.More >>
Hurricane Harvey quickly getting even stronger as it churns over the Gulf of Mexico toward the Texas coast, forecasters said Thursday afternoon.More >>
Tropical Storm Harvey has strengthened into a Category 1 hurricane.More >>
One woman who claims to be the woman who stole several bottles of alcohol from a Shreveport liquor store has turned herself into police.More >>
Jamoni Merritt, 11, has bounced back two weeks after suffering second-and third-degree burns on 85 percent of her face.More >>
