New charges filed against couple accused of robbing, tying up wife's father

There are new charges against two people arrested last week on kidnapping and robbery charges.

Ron Herrin, 31, and his wife, 26-year-old Emily Herrin are also charged with heroin and marijuana possession.

Sheriff's deputies said the Herrins tied up Emily's father and brother, robbed him, and stole his truck.

Deputies said the pair then went to get heroin in Indianapolis.

They are being held in the Ohio County Jail.

