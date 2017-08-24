Fundraiser supports Gilda's Club

Community members gathered Thursday morning at the second annual Rise For A Cause breakfast, to benefit Gilda's Club in Evansville.

It was held at Atlas World Group. It's a fundraiser that supports their youth and family programs.

Members heard stories from people affected by cancer and they also watched a music video.

One Gilda Club member we talked with said he appreciates the outpouring of support the community has given him.

Gilda's Club is a free cancer support community for anyone living with cancer and their families and friends.

