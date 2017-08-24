PREVIEW: Otters looking for series victory against Cornbelters

The Evansville Otters conclude a three-game series against the Normal Cornbelters Thursday by looking to win consecutive series at home. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

On Thursday, it’s Chipotle College Night and students will receive a discounted $4 ticket for general admission seating. There will also be college fight song music played over the sound system and the Otters invite all fans to wear their favorite college team or school apparel.

Evansville Otters-themed koozies will be given to the first 500 fans through the gates and fans will also have the opportunity to win special prizes. Plus, a limited number of BBQ wings will be sold at concessions.

Evansville (48-38) has the opportunity to go 5-1 on the homestand in games that the Otters have been the home team. The Otters clinched a fifth consecutive .500 or better season with Wednesday’s 7-0 win, matching a five-year run from 1997-01.

After struggling in early August, the Otters have rebounded with a sweep of River City and two victories against Normal over the past week.

With two doubles in Wednesday’s win, Dane Phillips is tied for second in the league with 28 doubles, one shy of first.

Evansville had 14 hits Wednesday with four players recording multi-hit games. Phillips and Jeff Gardner had three hits each.

Heading into Thursday’s game, Evansville is 6.5 games behind Florence in the divisional standings but owns the top wild card spot by two games.

On Wednesday, Luc Rennie made his deepest and arguably best start of the year, tossing eight shutouts innings against the Cornbelters.

Right-hander Shane Weedman will look to follow Rennie’s performance on Thursday as he gets the start. Weedman took a no-decision on Saturday after giving up two runs off two hits and five walks in 6 1/3 innings.

Normal (42-44) totaled four hits divided among three players in Wednesday’s loss to the Otters.

The Cornbelters will send left-hander Matt Portland to the mound in the series finale. Portland will be making his sixth start for Normal this season. He received a no-decision on Aug. 18 at Gateway, allowing three runs-two earned-off seven hits in five innings. Portland also struck out eight Gateway batters as well.

