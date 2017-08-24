Evansville man sentenced in child molesting case

A man is getting some help from the city of Mt. Vernon after having to replace his mailbox almost a dozen times.More >>
There are new charges against two people arrested last week on kidnapping and robbery charges.More >>
Community members gathered Thursday morning at the second annual Rise For A Cause breakfast, to benefit Gilda's Club in Evansville. It was held at Atlas World Group.More >>
An Evansville man convicted of child molesting and child solicitation has been sentenced to 12 years in prison.More >>
They'll be open this weekend for the first time since they closed back in March, then open for good starting next week.More >>
"As soon as saw it my hair stood up. Because it was ... I've never seen anything like that before."More >>
Charleston's mayor confirmed Thursday afternoon that one person has died in a downtown Charleston restaurant shooting and hostage situation.More >>
Thomas was a favorite - and hilarious - guest on "Late Night With David Letterman," where he told the famous "Lone Ranger Story."More >>
The winning numbers were 06-07-16-23-26, with a Powerball number of 04.More >>
The children’s parents were charged with felony child endangerment.More >>
The U.S. National Hurricane Center says additional strengthening is expected and Harvey could become a hurricane on Friday.More >>
Hurricane Harvey quickly getting even stronger as it churns over the Gulf of Mexico toward the Texas coast, forecasters said Thursday afternoon.More >>
Tropical Storm Harvey has strengthened into a Category 1 hurricane.More >>
Video shows eight cheerleaders repeatedly being pushed down into the splits while their arms are held up by fellow teammates, making each girl unable to move herself out of the position.More >>
A 15-month-old girl has died after being left in an SUV that was in the Mason Procter and Gamble parking lot on Wednesday, according to Warren County Coroner Dr. Russell Uptegrove.More >>
