Evansville man sentenced in child molesting case

Posted by Jill Lyman, Digital Content Manager
Robert Ludwig Sr (Source: Vanderburgh County Jail) Robert Ludwig Sr (Source: Vanderburgh County Jail)
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

An Evansville man convicted of child molesting and child solicitation has been sentenced to 12 years in prison.

Robert Ludwig, Sr., must also register as a sex offender. 

Ludwig was found guilty in July of child molesting and child solicitation.

The victim says the incidents started when she was 12-years-old, and happened more times than she could count.

