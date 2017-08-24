Tin Man Brewery tasting room to reopen

Tin Man is reopening... at least part time.

They'll be open this weekend for the first time since they closed back in March.

Hours are Saturday from 11:00 a.m. - 11:00 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 8:00 p.m.

NOM Food truck will be there on Saturday.

Officials with Tin Man say starting next Thursday, they'll be back open every Thursday through Sunday.

Those hours will be:

Thursday: 3:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.

Friday: 3:00 p.m. - 11:00 p.m.

Saturday: 11:00 p.m. - 11:00 p.m.

Sunday: Noon - 8:00 p.m.

As they continue operations, they hope to eventually open other days.

According to the company, they will have a small tap room menu, but will also invite other food trucks to come in on occasion. They also invite guests to bring in their own food from other restaurants.

Hopefully you kept your Tin Man growlers because you'll be able to get them filled too.

Louisville based Neace Ventures announced in June they purchased the Evansville brewery on W. Franklin Street.

