Season 3 of Sunrise School Spirit kickoff!

Do you have school spirit? We know at least 11 tri state schools who do.



They're ready to show you what they've got.

We'll leave bright and early Friday morning for Fairfield, Illinois, for a pep rally with the Fairfield Mules.

Students and staff just came back to class this week, so we have to hand it to them; They haven't had a lot of time to bring in those canned food donations for the Tri-State Food Bank.

Through Sunrise School Spirit, students and the community are challenged to bring in canned food donations for the Tri-State Food Bank.

Every Friday, we will be at a new school throughout the Tri-State for a pep rally in our 6:00 a.m. hour.

We'll reveal a new school each week.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.