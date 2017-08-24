Woman arrested for impersonating an officer... to an officer

A woman is accused of pretending to be a police officer to an Evansville Police officer who pulled her over.

Police say the spotted 41-year-old Sarah Proebsting run a red light late Wednesday night in downtown Evansville on Vine street.

They say she sped ahead going more than 50 miles per hour and ran another red light a few blocks away.

When the officer pulled her over, he says Proebsting told her he was messing up something very serious, and lives were at stake.

The officer says she continued to ramble without making much sense, and eventually gave him an insurance card for the wrong car.

He says when he went back to ask her for the correct one, Proebsting told him she heard on his radio that he had been told she was a police officer.

The officer says his radio was in an ear piece and there was no way she would have heard it.

Police say Proebsting made several more statements saying she was a current officer, an officer on suspension, about to become a police officer, and an officer for Metro Police in Washington, DC.

Proebsting was arrested on the felony charge of impersonating a police officer.

Police say she made statements about being in serious trouble if she wasn't let go with just a ticket.

