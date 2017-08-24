Cars crash near downtown Evansville - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Cars crash near downtown Evansville

Posted by Jill Lyman, Digital Content Manager
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

Crews were called to a car crash near downtown Evansville. 

It happened around 5:45 a.m. Thursday on First Ave. and John Street. 

Police say one car was heading east and one was heading south when they hit. 

No one was hurt. 

The intersection is back open. 

