Trudeau Speaks Out About Luck Situation

The Andrew Luck saga continues in Indianapolis. The Colts' Q-B still has yet to practice this preseason.

Colts' head coach Chuck Pagano even said, that quote, "there's no timeline", for Luck to return. With just two-and-a-half weeks until their first regular season game, it's looking more and more, like Luck won't be ready to play. We caught up with former Colts' quarterback and talk radio host, Jack Trudeau, who had some strong words about the situation.

"I've heard different things about Andrew's injury. I don't know that he's going to play the first 4 or 5 games, and that's not a good thing. I'm a little surprised they haven't signed another quarterback, just because even if he's out two games, they need another guy. If he goes any length of time, they might as well just throw the season away."

The Colts kick off the season against the Rams, with or without Luck under center, on September 10th.

