Tri-Staters tell us how they would spend the Powerball Jackpot

The Powerball Jackpot hit $700 million this week, which is the second largest in American history.

If there is no winner Wednesday night, the jackpot could grow to more than one billion dollars.

Find out the winning numbers here.

Before Wednesday's drawing, we put dozens of people on the spot walking around downtown Evansville to find out what they would do with that kind of money.

Some of their answers might surprise you.

"I guess I'd have to get a new accordion," said one man strumming away on his instrument near the riverfront.

"Video games," said one 12-year-old.

"I'd help a lot of friends and family out. That's what it's all about."

"I would pay off all of my bills first. Student loans!" said a group of University of Southern Indiana students.

"I'd buy my mom a good house, and then we're taking a good trip," one man said.

With a jackpot win after earning $443 million after tax, you could buy 632 private jets. That's enough for everybody in the city of Whitesville, Kentucky.

You could buy 12,665 30 ft. boats, and with the big ticket, you can get 1,265 2014 McClaren luxury cars.

"I'd buy my own house, then I would start working on a car. Then a would buy a dog," said one person walking down Evansville's riverfront.

"I've been talking about building an art community, just for like everyone - kind of like a YMCA kind of thing, and have art facilities, have a pottery program," said one woman walking her dog.

"I would definitely donate to the poor and to Riley (Children's Hospital). Then, I would use it to build a handicap house with bedrooms, so I could have friends over, and then I'd buy a handicap van. Simple," said another person.

