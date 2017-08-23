Rennie dazzles on the mound as Otters beat Cornbelters

Luc Rennie pitched eight scoreless innings as the Evansville Otters beat the Normal Cornbelters 7-0 Wednesday in front of 1,151 at Bosse Field.

In his outing, Rennie struck out four and gave up just four hits and two walks. For Rennie, it’s his second consecutive win and seventh overall on the season.

Offensively, both teams had a slow start through the first two innings but the Otters broke through in the third when Ryan Long scored on a Dane Phillips RBI double.

Evansville made it 2-0 in the fourth on a Christopher Riopedre sacrifice fly, which allowed John Schultz to score.

The Otters put the game away in the seventh with a four-run inning.

Long scored his second run of the game after an RBI single from Jeff Gardner. Later in the inning, Alejandro Segovia hit an RBI single that scored Phillips.

Gardner would score on an RBI single by Brandon Soat and a misplay by Normal’s Jesus Solorzano in left field also allowed Segovia to score, making the score 6-0.

In the eighth, Josh Allen pinch hit and made it 7-0 with an RBI ground out.

Charlie Gillies took the loss for Normal, allowing four runs in 6 1/3 innings. He struck out six and walked three.

Connor Little pitched the ninth for Evansville, striking out two.

The Otters go for the series win against the Cornbelters at Bosse Field on Thursday with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

On Thursday, it’s Chipotle College Night and students will receive a discounted $4 ticket for general admission seating. There will also be college fight song music played over the sound system and the Otters invite all fans to wear their favorite college team or school apparel.

Evansville Otters-themed koozies will be given to the first 500 fans through the gates and fans will also have the opportunity to win special prizes. Plus, a limited number of BBQ wings will be sold at concessions.

Courtesy: Evansville Otters