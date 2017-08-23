Leaders hold public I-69 master plan meeting - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Leaders hold public I-69 master plan meeting

Posted by Eunice De La Torre, Digital Content Producer
PIKE CO., IN (WFIE) -

The public is invited to get a look at the I-69 master plan in Pike County on Thursday.

Leaders are hoping this collaborative effort will help attract development to expand along the I-69 corridor.

The presentation is happening at the Courthouse in Petersburg.

Doors open at 4 p.m. EDT.

