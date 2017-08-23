Vanderburgh Co. Council to vote on raising excise, wheel tax

The Vanderburgh County Council is set to vote on Thursday on raising the excise surtax and wheel tax.

All vehicles regardless of size would be charged a flat rate of $20.

Right now, the wheel tax is charged at varying rates, but the excise surtax is $7.50.

The extra revenue will be used for road construction and pavement.

The specially called meeting is 3 p.m. on Thursday in room 301 of the Civic Center.

