UE dedicates residential hall to alum

A special dedication for a University of Evansville alum was held on Wednesday.

Jones Hall, which used to be North Hall, sits on the corner of Weinbach and Walnut Avenue.

It's named after Paul Jones, who is also a member of UE's Board of Trustees since 2010.

Jones graduated UE in 1971 and met his wife on the corner where the hall sits.

Jones said it's humbling to have a building named after him.

Following the ceremony, UE had a back-to-school carnival and picnic with food, music and bounce houses.

