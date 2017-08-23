New fire truck delivered to Princeton Fire Territory

Princeton Fire Territory has a new fire truck they love.

Fire Chief Mike Pflug said after waiting a year, a $500,000 ride finally came in.

Pflug told us the fire truck replaced one that was 20-years-old.

He said when trucks get old they require a lot of costly maintenance.

Plug said he feels lucky getting an updated engine because a lot of surrounding counties have aged equipment.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.