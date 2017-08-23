Officials search for Princeton Fire Territory overtime budget solution

Fire Chief, Mike Pflug said this year alone, they're on track to hit about $180,000 in overtime and at Monday's meeting, he found out they are budgeted for only $40,000 next year.

He said six fire fighters are on duty every day and they can get up to 24 hours of overtime a week.

Chief Pflug explained cutting that much overtime means cutting back on their crews, potentially putting people's safety in jeopardy.

Firefighter and labor union representative Justin Hyneman said operating with even one less firefighter makes a huge difference.

"I was shocked at the amount of overtime that was cut. It was a number that I could tell that wasn't going to maintain the staffing levels that were needed for the fire department," said Hyneman.

After concerns from firefighters, we're told fire officials, city leaders, and Patoka township officials met Wednesday morning to discuss how the department could operate safely under the new budget.

Local Firefighter President Justin Hyneman who was at that meeting, said all the parties involved agree on a solution.

Hyneman explained they are now looking into hiring a new firefighter to balance out all the overtime.

"The average age for our fire department is 42 years of age, so we're not getting any younger. In fact, our steps are unfortunately are getting slower like anybody else but what we're trying to do is offset that difference in overtime with hiring more guys for help," added Hyneman.

Hyneman said there will be another meeting in a few weeks to talk about funding options for a possible new position.

