Evansville siblings charged with Paul Phillips' murder in court

On Wednesday, the two people charged in a weekend motel murder in Evansville made their first court appearances.

Steven Bailey and his sister Cheryl Rumsey are charged in the death of Rumsey's boyfriend Paul Phillips.

Emergency crews found Phillips' body inside a room at the Evansville Inn and Suites Friday night. Officers said he appeared to be beaten and possibly kicked in the head.

The Vanderburgh County Coroner confirmed Phillips died of blunt force trauma to the head and chest.

During the investigation, detectives connected Bailey to the case. They said he confessed to the beating and implicated his sister.

Both Bailey and Rumsey appeared in video court Wednesday for that charge.

The judge ruled both siblings could serve 45 to 65 years. They each face a possible fine up to $10,000.

Rumsey is expected back in court on September 1. Bailey's next court appearance is October 4.

Both remain in the Vanderburgh County Jail without bond.

