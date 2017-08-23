Business owner pays for part of Oakland Historic City Hall demolition

Part of Oakland City's Historic City Hall building will soon be a thing of the past. A business owner down the street is paying for the demolition.

The owner's wife of Lamb Basham Funeral Home said the parking spaces are filled up, and sometimes people are in the streets when they have bigger funerals. That's why they are expanding their parking lot, and they looked next door.

Right beside Lamb Basham is an old cleaners building that has been shut down for over 30 years. To the right of that is Oakland City's Historic City Hall building that's been operating as the police department for several years.

The cleaners building, part of the old city hall and the two-car garage right behind it, will all be gone in the next few months.

"They're demolishing this lower level which is not being used and is really a flood prone building," said Mayor Hugh Wirth.

Wirth said with the police department moving to OCU's campus, no one will be using the space anymore, and the heavy rainfall this spring caused major flooding and lighting issues in the lower level that is getting demolished.

He told us he's trying to get the rest of the historic building preserved.

"It'll just create a lot nicer area for this whole neighborhood here," Wirth continued.

Wirth said they are giving Lamb Basham the property for free in return for paying to take it down.

