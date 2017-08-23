Ribbon cutting honored SPC Brandon Scott Mullins Memorial Foundation

A ribbon cutting was held at the war memorial in Owensboro to honor Specialist Brandon Scott Mullins.

Mullins' parents created it to honor their son who was killed in Afghanistan in August 2011.

When Brandon enlisted in the army, his parents tell me, they didn't feel fear or anxiety.

"When he enlisted actually we were really proud. I was like yes he's found his purpose because he gets to do what he loves to do."

But, when the unthinkable happened on that August day in 2011, they were devastated and heartbroken and they had a decision to make.

"What do you do with that, do you let it eat you alive or do you try and turn that into something positive?"

Cathy decided to do just that and turn it into something positive. She joined the Gold star mothers whose mantra is to turn "sorrow into service."

Jaclyn Graves: Greater Owensboro Chamber Of Commerce "They had a tragedy… they paid the ultimate sacrifice and they took that heartbreak, that pain, and they turned it into love and support and care and progress for our community."

The Specialist Brandon Scott Mullins Foundation will now provide scholarships in his name to Apollo High School and for athletes at the local ice rink. At that ribbon cutting, they heard his name read aloud with over 300 others names for the first time:



"Thank you for remembering we are part of the gold star community. Gold star families who have lost sons or daughters and that's our biggest fear. That our Children will be forgotten and for someone to read their name out loud and remember the sacrifice….it means a lot."

Brandon's parents tell us this comes at an important time. They say his "Angleversary" is this Friday.

