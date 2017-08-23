Spencer Co. school gets major renovations for first time in 24 yrs.

It's been 24 years since Chrisney Elementary School has done any major remodeling. The school was built in 1972.

Recently, extra space was added to the school for a cafeteria to help separate where students eat and have gym class. Before, they were in the same area.

More security measures were also put into place. Visitors now have to buzz the main office before they can get into the school and have no other option but to go directly to the office to check in.

The old office in the middle of the building is now a learning lab for students. They've also turned an old computer lab into a Minds and Motion room.

School officials said it was time for some changes, and the budget allowed for that.

"I take a great deal of pride in offering to our students the very best possible facility that we can offer them," Principal Julie Kemp said. "The facility doesn't make the education obviously it's kind of like the icing on top of the cake for us."

The staff now also has a new badge system that allows them to come and go as they choose.

