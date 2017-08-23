Tri-State veterans get exclusive access to job fair

Tri-State veterans looking for work got exclusive access to a job fair Wednesday at Evansville's CK Newsome Center.

More than 60 companies were on hand, with around 150 openings.

Positions ranged from jobs in health care, manufacturing and also in electronics.

Vets were invited to come, one hour before it opened to the public.

Most appreciated the extra hour to seek employment.

"Give them the first shot at having a job because they serve their country now they're here trying to serve the veterans for the first hour," said veteran Robert Hester. "Give them hopefully a little more hand up than their average citizen. These job places like this are very rare."

Employers also gave out goodies for the job seekers.

