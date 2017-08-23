Bosse ends 14-game losing streak

The Bosse Bulldogs had lost 14 straight games heading into this football season, but that bad streak is all in the past.

The Bulldogs shut out Pike Central 19-0 for their first win, since a 16-14 victory over North back on September 25, of 2015.

Head coach Eric Schnur said he's ecstatic for his team, but they have to look ahead.

Bosse will try to make it a 2-0 start as they host Washington on Friday.

