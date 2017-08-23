IL school superintendents push legislators to figure out school funding plan

We have new information out of Illinois.

School Superintendents are now pushing state legislators to figure out a school funding plan after Wednesday's session was canceled.

There was supposed to be a rally by superintendents, but it was canceled after House Speaker Michael Madigan scrapped Wednesday's legislative session.

Originally, the House was set to convene and vote to override Governor Bruce Rauner's veto.

Madigan said he canceled Wednesday's House session so legislative leaders can continue negotiations on a compromise school funding bill.

Now, they are scheduled to meet privately on Thursday.

The override of an amendatory veto of legislation to change the way the state pays for schools needs 71 votes. It would get rid of the changes Rauner made and put a new funding model into law.

Democrats who control the Legislature sent Rauner a plan that ensures no school district gets less than it did last year. Then it funnels new money through an "evidence-based" model to the neediest schools first.

Rauner said it unfairly favors Chicago over the rest of the state. He rewrote it with an amendatory veto.

The Senate voted to override August 13. Less than a week remains for lawmakers to come to an agreement before the funding bill dies.

