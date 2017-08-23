New foundation raises awareness on first responders

A new foundation has started in Evansville to help build a closer relationship between citizens and first responders.

It's called the Vanderburgh County Public Safety Foundation. It consists of emergency personnel throughout Vanderburgh County: the prosecutor's office, the sheriff's office, Evansville police, AMR, the Evansville fire department, and ISP.

Members of the foundation say they want to have that strong community relationship like we saw right after 9/11.

The foundation plans to award up to $30,000 in scholarships to college bound children in 2018.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.