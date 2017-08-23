Chandler police looking into rash of vehicle vandalism

Busted windows and slashed tires.

That's what some people in Chandler woke up to this week.

Authorities say the incidents happened near Heim and Inderrieden streets.

Chandler police are still trying to figure out who is responsible, and people living in the area are urging them to come forward.

Daniela Garibay-Vargas says her son was getting ready to leave for his second day of college when he saw his windshield was busted.

It wasn't until he tried to move his car, that he noticed the back tire had been slashed too, and he couldn't go anywhere.

"It is sad to know that there are people out there basically tearing up peoples property, and here we are now going to have to pay out of pocket, not only for the windshield, but he had to replace two tires which cost him $50," Daniela said.

Police also say just down the road, on North State Street, several mailboxes were ripped from the ground and taken. Some have been recovered, others were found in a lake nearby.

Authorities are investigating both cases right now, but can not make a connection at this time.

If you know anything about this, call the police.

