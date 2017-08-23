Otters push for wild card as they face off against Cornbelters

On the diamond, with just 11 games left in the regular season, the Otters are seven games back from Florence in the West division.

So, barring a major collapse by the Freedom, winning the division title is pretty much out of the question.

However, Evansville does sit atop the wild card standings.

They lead Windy City by a few percentage points with River City one game back.

Manager Andy McCauley is confident his veteran team can do what it takes to make the playoffs.

The Otters will try to keep winning against the Cornbelters, at 6:35 p.m. on Wednesday.

