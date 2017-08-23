New home being built for wife of murder victim

A new home is being built for a mother and her son months after her husband was murdered.

33-year-old Caesarrae Rapier and 28-year-old George Black were both shot to death inside her Morganfield home.

Habitat for Humanity stepped in so Rapier's wife and son would no longer have to live there.

However, they need about $5,000 more to finish the project.

Rapier hopes the house will be completed by the end of the year.

