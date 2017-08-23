UE students head back to class

The University of Evansville had its first day of classes Wednesday.

Students and teachers were welcomed back to campus with great weather. Backpacks were filled with textbooks and some student groups were out welcoming everyone back.

Students we talked with say they're excited for the start of the new year.

"I'm actually excited about all of my classes so it's a lot of fun to be back on campus," sophomore Aimee Savoie said. "I get to see new students and get close to my friends again."

More than 2,000 students attend the University of Evansville.

