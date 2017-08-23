UE students head back to class

A group of Indiana lawmakers is discussing making it legal to carry a gun without a license.More >>
The University of Evansville had its first day of classes Wednesday.
The Kentucky National Guard's Readiness Center in Owensboro has a new name. A renaming ceremony took place Wednesday in honor retired Major General Dean Allen Youngman.
A Muhlenberg County man is in jail, charged with raping a juvenile.
Kate O'Rourke got an up close look at the training. She's working on that story for 14 News at 5 and 6.
Burned remains found on the mother's farm were identified as those of her 16-year-old daughter, who she gave up for adoption when she was a baby.
Forecasters said the storm will approach the Texas coast on Friday, bringing with it drenching rain, flooding, storm surge of 4 to 6 feet and, possibly, hurricane-force winds.
Enjoy Disney on Netflix while you can. Several classics are coming to the streaming service in September.
The group is called "Aggressive Christianity Missions Training Corps." It's a religious sect that was founded in Sacramento in the early 1980s.
The person of interest in the double-murder and bank robbery in Conway on Monday is in custody. Brandon MIchael Council was arrested in Greenville, North Carolina Wednesday, along with two other people, authorities there confirmed. Brandon Michael Council was wanted for questioning in connection with the murder of two CresCom bank employees during a bank robbery at the CresCom Bank in Conway on Monday afternoon.
The sheriff's office said they received a call Tuesday morning from a man who said his son had left a note saying he was going to kill his grandmother.
U.S. officials confirm that the commander of the Navy's 7th Fleet will be removed after a series of warship accidents in the Pacific.
Click here to see how much you would take home depending on which state you bought your winning lottery ticket in.
Millions of people try their luck on big lottery games like Powerball every week. We wonder what the odds actually are that you'll choose the winning combinations.More >>
On Thursday, August 17 at 11:48 pm, 23-year-old Chelsie Lynn Kirschten was shot while in the driver seat of her white Pontiac G6. She was shot once int he upper back and pronounced dead on scene.
