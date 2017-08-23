Police groups argue against repealing IN gun permit law

A group of Indiana lawmakers is discussing making it legal to carry a gun without a license.

Current law allows Indiana State Police to deny gun permits to some people.

They say each year, around 3,000 are left without gun permits because of criminal history or mental health issues.

Many police groups want to keep the law how it is, but Republican State Representative Jim Lucas said law abiding citizens shouldn't need state permission to carry out their constitutional right to bear arms.

A similar proposal has failed the past two years.

Currently, 12 other states don't require licenses to carry guns.

