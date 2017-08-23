National Guard Readiness Center in Owensboro has a new name - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

National Guard Readiness Center in Owensboro has a new name

Major General Dean Allen Youngman (Source: National Guard website) Major General Dean Allen Youngman (Source: National Guard website)
OWENSBORO, KY (WFIE) -

The Kentucky National Guard's Readiness Center in Owensboro has a new name. 

A renaming ceremony took place Wednesday in honor retired Major General Dean Allen Youngman. He's an Owensboro native who was responsible for training and mobilizing the state's Army and Air National Guard units after the September 11 attack. 

Youngman also helped establish the Kentucky office for homeland security coordination. ?

