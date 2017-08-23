Muhlenberg Co. man charged with rape - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Muhlenberg Co. man charged with rape

Posted by Jill Lyman, Digital Content Manager
Connect
William Asbury (Source: Muhlenberg Co. Sheriff's Office) William Asbury (Source: Muhlenberg Co. Sheriff's Office)
MUHLENBERG CO., KY (WFIE) -

A Muhlenberg County man is in jail, charged with raping a juvenile. 

Deputies say they found a juvenile,who had been missing, at a home on W. Mose Rager in Drakesboro.

They says she was with 41-year-old William Asbury.

Asbury is charged with rape and custodial interference. 

Powered by Frankly