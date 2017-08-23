ISP Evansville district gets new K-9

Kate O'Rourke got an up close look at the training. She's working on that story for 14 News at 5 and 6.More >>
Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash late Wednesday morning.More >>
Sheriff Mike Morris says the body of 40-year-old Donald E. Rickard was found near the Russellville Landing.More >>
Police served a warrant Tuesday to Elijah Roberts in the Henderson County Jail.More >>
A section of Highway 41A was shut down Tuesday evening due to a crash in Henderson County.More >>
Burned remains found on the mother’s farm were identified as those of her 16-year-old daughter, who she gave up for adoption when she was a baby.More >>
Forecasters said the storm will approach the Texas coast on Friday, bringing with it drenching rain, flooding, storm surge of 4 to 6 feet and, possibly, hurricane-force winds.More >>
Enjoy Disney on Netflix while you can. Several classics are coming to the streaming service in September.More >>
The group is called "Aggressive Christianity Missions Training Corps." It's a religious sect that was founded in Sacramento in the early 1980s.More >>
U.S. officials confirm that the commander of the Navy's 7th Fleet will be removed after a series of warship accidents in the Pacific.More >>
The sheriff's office said they received a call Tuesday morning from a man who said his son had left a note saying he was going to kill his grandmother.More >>
The Shreveport Police Departments is asking for help finding a woman accused of stealing liquor bottles by hiding them in her bra.More >>
A 4-year-old boy who has never had a haircut is being barred from attending school until he gets one.More >>
Bell Grady Andrews was 72-years old when she died. Since 1989 she'd been resting in peace. That was until a few weeks ago when someone not only disturbed her grave, they literally pried her casket from the ground.More >>
