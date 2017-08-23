Drowning death of man ruled accidental

The body of a Vincennes man was recovered from the Wabash River Tuesday evening.

Sheriff Mike Morris says the body of 40-year-old Donald E. Rickard was found near the Russellville Landing.

Morris was last seen Saturday while swimming in the river.

An autopsy showed he died from accidental drowning. There were no signs of trauma.

The sheriff says the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.