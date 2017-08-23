Car hits house in Vanderburgh County

Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash late Wednesday morning.

It happened on Campground Road at Old State Road.

Deputies say a car clipped an SUV, hit a tree, and then ran into a house.

They say there was a small fire under the hood of the car after impact.

The SUV spun around and hit a dump truck.

Deputies say the SUV driver was taken to the hospital to be checked out.

The driver of the car was not conscious. He was taken to the hospital by ambulance.

