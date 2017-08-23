Watch now on Sunrise: President Trump speaks in Phoenix, some protesters arrested, Powerball jackpot soars above $700 million

Tune in right now or click here to watch live for these and other stories, your 14 First Alert Forecast and more with Dan, Shaelie and Byron on 14NEWS Sunrise!

TRUMPS DRAWS CHEERS AND PROTESTS: President Donald Trump is blaming the media for the widespread condemnation of his response to violence at a Charlottesville, Virginia, protest organized by white supremacists. At a political rally in Phoenix, he unabashedly acknowledged that he was defying his advisers' recommendations to stick to the script and appear "presidential." Meanwhile, the Phoenix Police Department says a fourth person was arrested on charges related to a protest after the speech last night.

MEGA JACKPOT: Tonight's $700 million Powerball prize is the second-largest in the game’s history, after a $1.6 billion jackpot back in January of 2016, which split the win between lucky players in three states.

The heat and humidity has exited the area, and we're looking at sunny skies with temps in the low 80's. So enjoy your Wednesday, and we'll see you on Sunrise.

