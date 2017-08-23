Otters Get Win #1,000, Split Double Dip

The Owensboro Planning Commission is at odds with local business people. Dozens showed up for a specially called meeting Tuesday night to voice their opinions on the third floor of the Chase building in downtown Owensboro.More >>
The Huntingburg City Council approved plans to build a new apartment complex. The proposed multi-million dollar project would be built on a vacant industrial property.
A section of Highway 41A was shut down Tuesday evening due to a crash in Henderson County.
The name of officer and suspect involved in a shooting in Henderson has been released.
Two men are accused of kidnapping another man. The two also face an additional charge after a man was found naked and tied up in a rural part of Henderson County near the Ohio River.
The county coroner's office has identified the two employees killed during the robbery of a CresCom Bank in Conway. The victims are: Donna Major, 59 years old, from Conway and Kathryn "Katie" Skeen, 36 years old, from Green Sea, according to Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden.
