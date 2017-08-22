Apartment complex rezone approved in Huntingburg

The Huntingburg City Council approved plans to build a new apartment complex.

The proposed multi-million dollar project would be built on a vacant industrial property. It would house up to 92 people.

These would be income-restricted apartments.

Mayor Denny Spinner says it is exactly the type of project that Huntingburg needs.

The next phase of the project will be a tax abatement discussion. That's set for the next city council meeting on September 12t.

