Warrick Co. growing, bringing new people to the area

Warrick County is growing, and the chamber can prove it. Several new developments in the works right now, are bringing people and new businesses to the area.

Take a drive down Highway 66 and you will see a lot of new development. Bigger one's like the Ortonesic hospitals, and medical office buildings to the smaller ones like restaurants and apartments.

Chamber officials say this is a welcome sight. Several new businesses are coming to the area and existing ones, like the Energy Systems Group, are expanding. Because of all the development, new subdivisions are being built as well.

What about schools? Chamber officials say the school corporation is thinking ahead too.

Chamber officials say the area planning commission has seen an increase in people submitting building permits over this time last year, and most importantly for land to build on.

