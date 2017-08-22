Power lines fall on cars after Henderson Co. crash

A section of Highway 41A is shut down due to a crash in Henderson County.

We're told a vehicle went off the road near Quality Tooling in Cairo and hit a power pole causing the vehicle to flip on its side.

The impact caused power lines to come down on two cars.

Kenergy has been called to the scene and both lanes are currently shut down in the area.

One person was taken to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

We'll keep you updated.

