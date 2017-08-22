Pair accused of kidnapping, leaving man naked & tied up in woods

Two men are accused of kidnapping another man.

The two also face an additional charge after a man was found naked and tied up in a rural part of Henderson County near the Ohio River.

Along Highway 136 W, about two miles past where the road turns to gravel, 22-year-old Chase O'leary, of Jasper, Indiana was found alone and in desperate need of help.

He was spotted around 6:30 Monday morning without clothes on, wrapped up in blankets and held in place by duct tape in the Alzey river bottoms.

The sheriff's office says a man from Minnesota was in the area to watch the eclipse when he found O'leary and made the call for help.

O'leary recalled what he could before waking up in the woods. Based on that information, deputies found and arrested 22-year-old Mason Brown, along with 23-year-old Cole Schriber, both of Henderson.

The two are in the Henderson County Detention Center and are charged with wanton endangerment and kidnapping an adult. Both Brown and Schriber declined to talk to 14 News from behind bars.

The sheriff's office is investigating.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.