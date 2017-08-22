City of Evansville announces nearly $900K loan program available for small commercial businesses

Small business owners in Evansville now have more options to get loans. The city announced Tuesday that a revamped program is freeing up nearly $900,000 for investments.

This money used to only be available for manufacturing businesses in the city. Now, it's expanded for small commercial businesses in designated areas called the Promise Zone.

The federal government designated Jacobsville, Downtown, and the Art's District as a Promise Zone. That means that federal and local groups are working together to stimulate economic growth in high poverty and developing areas. Evansville's Department of Metropolitan Development Executive Director Kelley Coures tells us that if this loan program goes well, they could apply for a recapitalization next year. He says it could become a long term resource for local businesses in areas that need it most.

Coures says, "In that geographic area in that population the poverty level is more than double what it is for the rest of Vanderburgh County, so any creation of new jobs is critical for the success of the Promise Zone."

Coures tells us that any small business owner interested in one of these loans should contact the Indiana Small Business and Development Center located at Innovation Point. You can find an outline of the loan guidelines here.

