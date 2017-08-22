Chrisney expanding popular trail thanks to grant

The small town of Chrisney doesn't get a lot of foot traffic, but a popular multi-use trail in the area does, so town officials have been looking at ways to expand it.

The Tri-County YMCA applied for a Healthy Eating and Active Living grant from the Welborn Baptist Foundation and was recently awarded the money. Several organizations helped make it possible to extend the trail.

"Chrisney is an opportunity for us to impact the community not directly related to our facility to provide those needs and fill those gaps for communities in our service area, and promoting healthy eating and an active lifestyle, so we are happy to partner with the town of Chrisney," said CEO of YMCA Tri-County Mike Steffe.

The recreational multi-use trail and pathway was built about a year ago at Chrisney Park and right now it ends about a half mile down the road near the lake.

Once work is complete on the expansion, the trail will be about two miles and connect the park, Saint Martins Catholic Church, and Chrisney Elementary School.

YMCA officials say they hope work will start mid-September and be complete by early next year.

