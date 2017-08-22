Taking A Stand: Sunrise School Spirit

Starting this Friday, 14 News, Magna Motors and the Tri-State Food Bank is proud to bring you Sunrise School Spirit each Friday Morning.

For the next twelve weeks, area high schools and their communities will participate in a friendly competition which in turn will impact hundreds, perhaps thousands of Tri-State residents who might otherwise go hungry.

Last fall, led by Madisonville North Hopkins high school, a grand total of 175,416 pounds of food was donated by eleven schools. To put that in perspective. That's 109,625 meals.

The Tri-State Food Bank supplies food to shelters and pantries across 33 counties in Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois.

According to the Tri-State Food Bank, 1 out of 6 adults and 1 out 5 children are food insecure, meaning either they don't have food now and don't always know if they'll have food tomorrow. That's slightly higher than the national average.

We celebrate all the students and members of those communities who have made Sunrise School Spirit such an amazing success over the past three years. They've inspired us to give to those who are less fortunate.

This Friday morning during Sunrise, it all starts from Fairfield High School. Here hoping that this year is a record year for the Tri-State Food Bank.

